TMC leader Kunal Ghosh condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh but said West Bengal has no power to act. He called on the central government to intervene and also accused the BJP of trying to split the anti-BJP vote in the state.

TMC Puts Onus on Centre for Action Against Bangladesh Violence

Kunal Ghosh stated that West Bengal does not have any power over Bangladesh and that they can't do anything as anything related to border and international incidents comes under the central government and MEA. "They are a separate country, we can't do anything. The central government and the MEA should address this. The central government should take action. Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah should take action. BJP should take measures," said Ghosh.

'West Bengal and Bangladesh Incomparable'

Making their stance on the Dipu Das lynching incident clear, he said, "We condemn the violence taking place in Bangladesh, but this does not come under our jurisdiction". Furthermore, he said that West Bengal and Bangladesh are incomparable, as West Bengal hosts people of all religions and everyone lives in unity, respecting the spirit of the secular Constitution. "West Bengal cannot be compared to Bangladesh. They are a separate country. People from all religions stay in our state together. We are all respectful of the secular Constitution spirit.", he said.

Ghosh Accuses BJP of Dividing Anti-BJP Votes

The TMC leader also claimed that the BJP have initiated a political play to divide the Anti-BJP votes. Ghosh alleged that the BJP had previously tried to poach some TMC leaders, who called Mamata Banerjee to take them back. "Last time they (BJP) wanted to take some leaders from TMC. But after the results were declared, the people who had gone to the BJP in that plane were calling Didi (Mamata Banerjee)," said Ghosh.

"They were saying, "Didi, we don't need the plane. Send an auto-rickshaw. We want to come back." This time, they have fielded some people as B-team, C-team, D-team, with masks on to divide the votes. The main target is to divide the anti-BJP vote and benefit the BJP", he claimed. He stated that dividing the votes would in some way help the central government to win in West Bengal. He also reiterated his claim that the BJP has placed "B-teams, C-teams, D-teams" as candidates, stating that they have no future in politics. "Even a single vote going astray will ultimately help the BJP. That's why all these B-teams, C-teams, D-teams have no political future." (ANI)