NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date has been prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre, Maharashtra. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the move for the 1990-batch IPS officer who took charge of the NIA on March 31, 2024.

Sadanand Vasant Date, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service officer, will be reinstated to his parent cadre, Maharashtra, with immediate effect, as per the notice. Date assumed leadership as the Director General of India's elite terror probe unit, the NIA, from incumbent Dinkar Gupta, who superannuated from service on March 31st, 2024.

An Illustrious Career

Before joining the NIA, Date served as Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief and held several important positions in the state, including Police Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar, Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, and Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch in Mumbai. He has also served two tenures in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General and in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Inspector General.

Awards and Accolades

Date was honoured with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry in 2008 for his role in combating the terrorists who launched the dastardly attacks on Mumbai in November 2008. He is also a recipient of the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014. (ANI)