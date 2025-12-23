A family of four was found dead in Kannur in a suspected murder-suicide. Separately, BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused Kerala's ruling CPM of attempting to blame the BJP and RSS for the recent mob lynching incident in Palakkad.

Family of Four Found Dead in Kannur

Payyannur Police Inspector, Rajeesh Theruvath Peedikayil, informed that a family of four, including two children, was found dead on Monday night near Payyannur in the district. He added that the case is suspected to be a murder-suicide. The deceased have been identified as Kaladharan, aged 40, his elderly mother Usha, and his two daughters, aged 7 and 2 years. They belonged to the Ramanthali Central in Ramanthali panchayat, according to the inspector.

BJP Slams CPM Over Palakkad Mob Lynching

Meanwhile, BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Monday accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala of attempting to deflect responsibility for the Palakkad mob lynching incident by blaming the BJP and the RSS, after the conclusion of state local body elections.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "The ruling Communist Party of Kerala is trying to put the blame for the mob lynching in Palakkad on the BJP and RSS. Kerala is a state ruled by the CPM. The incident happened at a place where CPM has an absolute majority."

He pointed out that out of 21 seats in the local body concerned, the CPM holds 14, while the BJP has only one elected member.

Refferring to the incident, Muraleedharan said around 15 to 20 people gathered at the spot, during which a migrant labourer was killed.

"Many CPM workers are involved in that, and the FIR will bring the details of that," he alleged, adding that a former gram panchayat member belonging to the Congress was also involved.

The BJP leader demanded a fair investigation into the incident, calling for the state to book the responsible individuals and let the people decide who is to blame for the incident.