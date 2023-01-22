Delhi police issues traffic advisory for January 23 ahead of Republic Day dress rehearsal; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: The rehearsal will begin at 10:30 am at Vijay Chowk and will go along Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's roundabout statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg before ending at Red Fort.

    The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for the Republic Day parade's full dress rehearsal on Monday, January 23, 2023. 

    The rehearsal will begin at 10:30 am at Vijay Chowk and will go along Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's roundabout statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort.

    To ensure smooth passage, the traffic police will not allow any traffic activity on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 22, 2023, until the procession concludes on Monday, January 23, 2023.

    From Sunday, 11:00 pm until the parade finishes, there will be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road. The C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed beginning at 9:15 am on Monday till the march reaches Tilak Marg, according to the advisory.

    Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 10:30 am. Cross-traffic will be permitted if the march moves, the document added. Commuters are advised to avoid the parade route between 9:30 am to 1:00 pm. 

    Metro services will be accessible at all stations during the R-day dress rehearsal. As included in the advisory, boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations will be restricted from 5:00 am to 12:00 pm. 

    Currently, though there are no restrictions on vehicles from north Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, the warning advises travellers to plan their route to avoid delays.

    Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Park Street/Udyan Marg, Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), ISBT Kashmere Gate, Tis Hazari Court, and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, will remain closed.

    Buses from Ghaziabad to Shivaji Stadium will travel NH-24, Ring Road, and Bhairon Road. According to the advisory, those coming from NH-24 should turn right into Road No 56, which will go to ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses from Ghaziabad will be diverted to Bhopra Chungi for the Wazirabad Bridge at Mohan Nagar.

    Sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, hot air balloons, quadcopters, or small-size powered aircraft, parachute jumping from aircraft are prohibited over Delhi's National Capital Territory until February 15.

    The advisory has asked bikers to adhere to the traffic laws and to follow the directions of officers deployed at intersections. 
     
    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2023, 8:15 PM IST
