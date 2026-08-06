The Delhi government has sought explanations from the Health Secretary over alleged procurement irregularities involving ORS, bedsheets and portable X-ray machines, while also questioning repeated delays in medicine and medical equipment purchases.

The Delhi government has taken steps regarding the alleged discrepancies in the procurement of medicine, medical equipment, and other necessities used at government hospitals. The Health Minister Pankaj Singh has asked for an explanation from the Health Secretary over the issues raised by him relating to pricing, procurement procedures and repeated delays in procuring medical necessities from the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

As per the government, the exercise is being done to increase the level of transparency in public expenditure and ensure that there is a proper supply of medical essentials in the hospitals run by the state.

Documented Explanation Demanded For ORS Procurement

The most important item that comes under consideration is the procurement of ORS pouches. The Health Minister has asked for all the details explaining the reasons for the procurement of ORS pouches, the vendor selected and the pricing mechanism.

It is also required to give financial information such as the purchase cost, discount provided by the vendor, GST details and the total cost incurred by the government in this regard.

Bedsheets and Hand-Held Portable X-Ray Machines Being Questioned Too

The government has also made inquiries on procurement of nearly 16 lakh bedsheets, with queries being raised on the rates of purchase. It has been instructed to the Health Department to provide information about all the bedsheets purchased after April 1, 2025, including specifications, methods used in their procurement and comparative prices with those for the same items purchased by other government agencies and hospitals.

Furthermore, there have been questions on procurement of hand-held portable X-ray machines. They have been asked to provide information on specifications, unit price and comparative procurement from other central institutions, state governments and public health organizations.

Notice About Delay in Medicine Procurement

In addition to the above queries about the procurement prices, there is another show cause notice for delay in procuring medicines, consumables and medical equipment.

It has been stated that although various official instructions have been provided between May and July, still they failed to provide a plan for procurement in individual items along with the implementation time frame. The government has thought that such delays might have an impact on health services provided by the government hospitals.

Disciplinary Action Possible

The Secretary for Health has been called upon to provide reasons for the non-compliance and the late submission of action taken reports. The Government has also asked for an explanation regarding why disciplinary action may not be considered necessary against the concerned officers according to the Code of Service Conduct.

The Department has been instructed to send their reply before August 5. It has been stated by the officials that in case of dissatisfaction with the explanation provided, disciplinary action may be recommended. A copy of the notice has also been sent to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.