Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in These Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD has issued fresh rain alerts for parts of Maharashtra on August 6. While several districts may witness light to moderate showers, a few regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Maharashtra Weather: IMD issues Orange and Yellow rain alerts for several districts; check regional forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast varied weather conditions across Maharashtra for August 6, 2026. While rainfall activity is expected to remain moderate in many districts, several parts of the Konkan coast and the Western Ghats are likely to experience heavy to very heavy showers. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued for vulnerable regions, with residents advised to remain cautious, especially in hilly areas.
Konkan faces the highest rainfall risk
The Konkan region is expected to receive widespread rainfall, although the intensity will vary by district.
Palghar, Mumbai and Sindhudurg are likely to witness light to moderate rain during the day. However, Raigad has been placed under an Orange Alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Thane and Ratnagiri are also likely to receive intense showers, with the IMD issuing a Yellow Alert for both districts.
Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra likely to see thunderstorms
In North Maharashtra, Dhule and Ahilyanagar are expected to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds. Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Nashik may also receive light rainfall with thunderstorms. The ghat sections of Nashik remain under a Yellow Alert due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Western Maharashtra is also likely to remain wet. Pune city can expect light to moderate showers with thunderstorms, while the ghat regions of Pune and Satara are under an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rain. The ghat areas of Kolhapur have been placed under a Yellow Alert. Elsewhere, Satara and Kolhapur may receive light to moderate rainfall, while Sangli and Solapur are expected to witness only isolated light showers.
Marathwada may receive scattered showers; Vidarbha remains relatively quiet
Across Marathwada, districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv are likely to witness light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Nanded and Hingoli may receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm activity.
Vidarbha has not been placed under any specific weather warning for the day. However, isolated rainfall cannot be ruled out in a few locations, even though no district has been issued a formal alert by the IMD.
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