The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast varied weather conditions across Maharashtra for August 6, 2026. While rainfall activity is expected to remain moderate in many districts, several parts of the Konkan coast and the Western Ghats are likely to experience heavy to very heavy showers. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued for vulnerable regions, with residents advised to remain cautious, especially in hilly areas.

Konkan faces the highest rainfall risk

The Konkan region is expected to receive widespread rainfall, although the intensity will vary by district.

Palghar, Mumbai and Sindhudurg are likely to witness light to moderate rain during the day. However, Raigad has been placed under an Orange Alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Thane and Ratnagiri are also likely to receive intense showers, with the IMD issuing a Yellow Alert for both districts.