IMD has placed Delhi-NCR under a yellow alert for August 6, warning residents of thunderstorms, moderate rainfall and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening. While several areas witnessed light showers in the morning, weather officials expect conditions to become more intense as the day progresses.

The forecast suggests that strong convective activity could trigger sudden downpours accompanied by winds reaching 60-70 kmph, affecting normal life across the National Capital Region. Authorities have advised people to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins before stepping out.