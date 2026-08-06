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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR; Rain to Affect Commute and Air Travel
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds on August 6. Waterlogging, traffic congestion and possible flight delays are expected across the region
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR
IMD has placed Delhi-NCR under a yellow alert for August 6, warning residents of thunderstorms, moderate rainfall and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening. While several areas witnessed light showers in the morning, weather officials expect conditions to become more intense as the day progresses.
The forecast suggests that strong convective activity could trigger sudden downpours accompanied by winds reaching 60-70 kmph, affecting normal life across the National Capital Region. Authorities have advised people to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins before stepping out.
Heavy Rain May Disrupt Roads, Metro and Flight Operations
Morning showers have already led to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, raising concerns over traffic congestion during peak hours. Areas prone to flooding, including Minto Bridge, are likely to experience severe water accumulation if rainfall intensifies.
The IMD and local authorities have urged commuters to prefer the Delhi Metro over road transport wherever possible. Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi airport could also face temporary delays due to strong winds and reduced visibility. Travelers are advised to check flight status and monitor live traffic updates before beginning their journey.
Expected Weather Timeline
Morning Light Rain, Afternoon Thunderstorms, Evening Light Showers
Safety Measures Residents Should Follow
Weather experts caution that thunderstorms during the monsoon season can develop rapidly and bring dangerous lightning activity. Residents should avoid standing under trees, secure loose objects kept on balconies and seek shelter inside sturdy buildings during intense storms.
Motorists should avoid driving through waterlogged roads, while commuters are encouraged to use real-time weather radar and navigation apps to track rainfall and traffic conditions. Officials believe active monsoon conditions may continue over the coming days, making regular weather updates essential for safe travel.
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