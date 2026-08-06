Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato dismisses reports of ending his hunger strike over exam irregularities in Jharkhand. He asserts his fast continues, having only started drinking water, as the government initiates talks with protesters.

Mahato Clarifies Hunger Strike Status

Student leader and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that he had ended his hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC, and other recruitment examinations. He asserted that his fast continues and he has only started drinking water on the advice of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Mahato, who is leading a hunger strike at a separate protest site in Ranchi, stated that reports of him ending his fast were "misleading and false." "This is misleading and false news. After speaking with Sonam Wangchuk, I only started drinking water--which I wasn't doing earlier--and my hunger strike is still ongoing. Today is the fifth day. It is completely wrong that such fake and misleading news is being spread. The hunger strike continues; I am not consuming any food, and this will go on until all our demands are met and all the students of Jharkhand are fully satisfied," Mahato told ANI.

He further mentioned that representatives of the students and the government would hold discussions regarding the ongoing agitation. "Regarding the dialogue with the government, student representatives from our side and their side (other student camp) will meet for a collective discussion," he added.

Protesters' Resolve Remains Strong

Another student protester, Prem Nayak, said his health had deteriorated due to the hunger strike while reiterating that Mahato had not withdrawn his protest. "My health is deteriorating, and I feel unstable. Whenever I try to stand, I start shaking. I try to speak as little as possible and remain lying down. Several false rumours are being spread claiming that Devendra Nath Mahto has broken his hunger strike. This is completely false," Nayak said.

He clarified that Mahato only drank water after Wangchuk advised him to stay hydrated. "Sonam Wangchuk advised him to drink at least water, so he only drank some water because his lips were parched. But people are twisting this to claim that Devendra Nath Mahto broke his strike. That is absolutely untrue--it is a pure rumour," he said.

Nayak added that the protesters would continue their agitation until their demands were accepted. "Until the government accepts our demands, we are directly demanding the Chief Minister's resignation, as he is unfit to hold that position," he alleged.

Government Initiates Dialogue

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday initiated talks with students protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL), and other competitive examinations. Senior officials invited a five-member delegation to meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumar Rajat and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dhananjay Kumar reached the protest site and conveyed the government's invitation for discussions at the Chief Minister's residence.

Speaking to reporters, SDM Rajat said, "They (protesting aspirants) have sought some time, which has been granted. Once they decide, they will inform us. We will continue to remain here..."

However, the protesting aspirants maintained that any discussion with the Chief Minister should be held collectively among students. They sought two hours to deliberate on the government's proposal before making a decision. (ANI)