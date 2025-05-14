India had warned IMF that Pakistan will use this loan package for military control and terror activities instead of reforms.

Delhi: Just days after securing a $1 billion loan from the IMF, Pakistan is reportedly preparing to award a staggering Rs 14 crore in compensation to UN-designated terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. According to The Tribune, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced plans to compensate the families of those killed in India’s Operation Sindoor, which destroyed nine terrorist camps in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

This move has raised serious concerns, as Pakistan continues to shelter and support terror groups like JeM, further solidifying its status as a terror-harbouring nation. Azhar, who has long been a key figure in orchestrating attacks against India, now stands to benefit from Pakistan's latest controversial decision.

Masood Azhar was released from an Indian prison in exchange for passengers on a hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1991. Since then, the group has been linked to some of the most devastating terror attacks in India — including the 2000 J&K Assembly bombing, the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 strike on the Pathankot Air Force base, and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing. Reports suggest that Operation Sindoor killed 14 of his family members--including five children.

According to Pakistan PMO's annoucement, Masood Azhar will be eligible to get Rs 1 crore each for the deceased family members. Pakistan also plans to rebuild the damaged houses, which have caused concerns among the global community, as the Indian precision strikes targeted only terror camps and not civilian areas. In response to this heavy loss, Masood Azhar stated that it would have been better if he had died too. He also reportedly issued a statement vowing revenge.

IMF support for Pakistan

The IMF approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform programme under the EFF, bringing total disbursements to about USD 2.1 billion (SDR 1.52 billion) despite India's strongest objection. India abstained from the vote and cited Pakistan's poor track record and the possibility of misuse of the financing for state-sponsored terrorism.

The IMF Executive Board is responsible for day-to-day decisions such as loan approvals. Unlike the United Nations, where each member has equal voting power, the IMF allocates votes based on a country's economic weight. India had warned IMF that Pakistan will use this loan package for military control and terror activities instead of reforms.

India keeping close watch



PM Narendra Modi said that Pakistan had repeatedly tried to strike key Indian air bases, including Adampur, after being rattled by Operation Sindoor—but failed each time. “The enemy targeted us again and again, but their nefarious designs were defeated,” he said, praising the armed forces for their resilience and precision.

He also warned terror outfits and their sponsors that India no longer sees a difference between those who plan terror attacks and those who support them. "After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India’s new policy against terrorism. It sets a new benchmark,” Modi declared, warning that India has only paused military action with Pakistan and will strike if any further 'terrorist attack' occurs.