New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval of a USD 1 billion loan to Pakistan, terming it "shocking" and "disappointing". Gogoi added that the IMF consists of 25 country board, including nations such as US, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, UK, Italy and Israel. He believed that the loan would be used to perpetuate the rule of the army over Pakistan.



"The IMF Board comprises of 25 member countries such as US, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, UK, Italy and Israel. The approval of $1 billion loan after the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam attack is shocking and disappointing. The loan will only perpetuate the rule of the army over the state," Gaurav Gogoi's 'X' post said. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed IMF's decision to go ahead and fund Pakistan. The J&K CM decried that the reimbursement from IMF is being used to target several places across Jammu and Kashmir.



In a post on X, CM Abdullah gave a call to the international community and said that giving funds to Pakistan would not result in de-escalation but woud rather embolden its actions to continue with devastations across places such as Poonch, Rajouri, Uri and Tangdhar along with several others.



He wrote on X, "I'm not sure how the "International Community" thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar and so many other places." On Friday, IMF approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform programme under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), enabling a disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion.



India, however, firmly opposed providing funds to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism, warning that such support carries reputational risks for global institutions and undermines international norms.



In a post on X, the IMF said, “IMF Board approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the EFF, enabling a disbursement of ~ $1 billion, reflecting strong programme implementation which has contributed to continuing economic recovery.” India abstained from the recent IMF vote on approving a loan to Pakistan, not due to a lack of opposition, but because IMF rules do not permit a formal "no" vote, sources added.