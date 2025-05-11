Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi welcomed the cessation of India-Pakistan hostilities, praised Indian armed forces, and expressed solidarity with affected families. He urged the IMF’s $2.5 billion aid to Pakistan not be diverted to terror groups.

New Delhi : Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and urged that the IMF's $2.5 billion aid to Pakistan should not be diverted to terror groups.

He also praised the Indian armed forces for their defence of India's sovereignty, expressed solidarity with families affected by the Pahalgam attack and cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Poonch, and criticised Pakistan's attempts to promote the two-nation theory.

He highlighted India's unity under the Constitution's secular values and support for the Prime Minister.

"I am grateful to the Indian armed forces for their stellar and professional role in defending India's territory and sovereignty. The men and women made us proud. I continue to pray for those families who suffered tremendously during the Pahalgam attack and the cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Poonch region. Pakistan wanted to spread the two-nation theory in India, but Indians of all religions, ethnicities, and linguistic backgrounds rejected it and swore by the secularism in our Constitution. Over the last few days, Indians stood as one, united under our Tiranga, and everyone supported the Prime Minister and his government.

The US, through the IMF, has overseen the funding of $2.5 billion into the Pakistani economy and has brokered an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan. I only hope they can ensure that this aid is not funnelled into terror groups," he wrote on X post.

Earlier Today, both nations took the crucial step of de-escalation to restore peace.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this week, and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for noon in May.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. They agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and at sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time.”

He added, “Today, instructions have been given on both sides to implement this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12th at 1200 hours.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.