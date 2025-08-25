Batala Police have foiled a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror plot with the recovery of explosives and communication devices near the Amritsar road.

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in Punjab, Batala Police have foiled a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror plot with the recovery of explosives and communication devices near the Amritsar road, officials said on Monday.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that four SPL HGR-84 hand grenades (also known as Arges HG-84) and a 2kg RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered from bushes near the road leading to Amritsar. Police also recovered a Baofeng dual-band FM transceiver set, a D-shaped headset used with walkie-talkies, and other accessories.

According to preliminary investigations, the consignment was placed under the directions of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jodia, acting on the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, with backing from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the DGP said. The DGP said that one accused, identified as Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi of village Puriya Kala, has been arrested. Another accomplice has been identified, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend him.

He further stated that the investigation is being carried out rigorously to uncover the full extent of the cross-border terror conspiracy.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir, said investigations have revealed that the accused collected the consignment in a "dead letterbox" fashion, following instructions from gangster-terrorist Nishan Jodia, who orchestrated the placement and collection of explosives.

He said the timely recovery has disrupted a major terror conspiracy aimed at disturbing peace and harmony in Punjab.

The SSP further said that efforts are underway to ensure that Nishan Jodia is apprehended and deported back to India to face trial. Punjab Police has already initiated correspondence with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Consulate General of India in Birmingham to secure his deportation.

A case under FIR, dated 21.08.2025, has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Sadar Batala. With the terror links now established, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have also been invoked in the case.