Tarn Taran: The Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in coordination with the Tarn Taran Police, successfully thwarted a major terror attempt linked to Pakistan-based operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Acting on precise intelligence, security personnel recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the border district of Tarn Taran, averting a potentially devastating attack. The operation, carried out on Thursday, was based on credible inputs about a planned strike orchestrated by BKI operatives Harwinder Singh Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, both believed to be backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The IED was reportedly en route to their local associates when the interception occurred.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the explosive device was immediately secured and safely neutralized by a bomb disposal squad. He stated that the swift action prevented a major tragedy, as the device was capable of causing large-scale casualties.Authorities have registered a case under the Explosives Act at the Sirhali Police Station and launched further investigations into the intended recipients and possible targets.
The recovery highlights ongoing concerns about cross-border infiltration and the role of foreign-backed terror networks in destabilising the region. Punjab Police reiterated its firm commitment to dismantling such networks and ensuring public safety through intelligence-driven operations.