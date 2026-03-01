CPI's D Raja raised concerns over LPG shortages amid the West Asia crisis, challenging PM Modi to a debate. The government refuted the claims, with the Petroleum Ministry stating that India has sufficient crude oil, petrol, and diesel supplies.

Amid concerns over fuel supply due to developments in West Asia, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Saturday raised concerns over the LPG shortage and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must understand that opposition parties are "responsible parties." He urged PM Modi to "come for a debate" on issues concerning the citizens of the country. Speaking to ANI, the CPI General Secretary said, "PM Modi must understand that opposition parties are responsible parties. I am speaking on behalf of the Communist Party of India. My party is a responsible party. We constantly struggle for the livelihoods of the people of India. And we consistently raise issues concerning the citizens of our country. Can he accuse my party of spreading lies? Ask him to come for a debate. We will debate."

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Government Refutes Shortage Claims

Earlier today, the Union Petroleum Ministry said India has sufficient crude oil supplies and that refineries across the country are operating at full capacity, with no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, said adequate petrol and diesel are available in the country, and there is currently no need for imports.

"As far as crude oil and refineries are concerned, we have a sufficient supply of crude and our refineries are operating at full capacity. There have been no reports of any dry-out at retail outlets. Adequate petrol and diesel are available," she said.

She further stated that domestic production is meeting the country's needs. "We produce enough petrol and diesel in the country according to our requirements, and therefore there is no need for us to import them," Sharma added.

Commercial LPG Supply

On commercial LPG cylinders, Sharma said the government has decided to ensure supply to commercial consumers as well, following discussions with state governments. "There was considerable discussion regarding commercial cylinders, and after that it was decided that some LPG should also be supplied to commercial consumers," she said.

Global Impact of West Asia Tensions

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman. That volume represents roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage.

When that flow falters even briefly, the consequences cascade across financial markets, supply chains and household budgets around the world. (ANI)