CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched an advanced ACLS ambulance and a modern Phacoemulsification machine for eye care in Tanakpur. The initiatives aim to provide faster emergency response and local treatment for cataracts in the Champawat district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday flagged off an Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) ambulance from the Sub-District Hospital in Tanakpur as part of the initiative aimed at providing better and faster healthcare services to the residents of Champawat district. With the deployment of this advanced ambulance, patients in the region will now receive quicker and more sophisticated medical assistance during emergencies. The facility will significantly help in safely transporting critically ill patients to hospitals on time.

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Modernisation of Medical Facilities

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a modern Phacoemulsification machine at the Sub-District Hospital in Tanakpur. The installation of this advanced equipment will enable the treatment of cataracts and other eye diseases using modern technology at the local level. As a result, patients will no longer need to travel to other districts for treatment, and elderly patients, as well as others suffering from eye ailments, will particularly benefit.

The ACLS ambulance has been provided by Bahl Paper Mills Limited, Kashipur, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, a release said. The ambulance is equipped with state-of-the-art life-saving equipment capable of providing immediate medical assistance in cases of serious heart conditions, accidents, and other emergency situations.

Hospital Inspection and Patient Feedback

During the visit, Dhami also inspected the newly installed dialysis machine in the hospital and took detailed information from doctors regarding its functioning. He also visited the hospital's emergency ward, where he interacted with patients undergoing treatment and their attendants.

The Chief Minister sought feedback regarding the availability of medicines, healthcare services, and treatment facilities in the hospital.

He directed medical officials to ensure that every patient visiting the hospital receives quality healthcare services, prompt treatment, and compassionate care. (ANI)