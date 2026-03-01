Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar will meet MPs in Delhi to counter Andhra Pradesh's objections to the Upper Krishna Project's third phase. The state will seek Central support, citing its rights and AP's lack of cooperation on water wastage.

Karnataka to Hold MPs' Meet on UKP Row with Andhra

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday stated that a meeting with the Members of Parliament will be held in New Delhi to address Andhra Pradesh's objections to the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) and to urge the Central government to take action. Shivakumar said a meeting has been scheduled for March 17 (Tuesday) at 6 PM at Karnataka Bhavan in the National Capital. He said the State will firmly oppose Andhra Pradesh's stance, which challenges the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project, a key irrigation initiative in Karnataka, and has also failed to assist in curbing water wastage from the Tungabhadra dam.

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Shivakumar Details State's Stance, Seeks Central Support

Speaking to the reporters, Shivakumar said, "I, along with Minister MB Patil and R Bosaraju, are going to Delhi to meet all the Members of Parliament. A meeting has been called on Tuesday at 6 PM at Karnataka Bhavan. We had already been granted an award for the UKP. Opposing this, Andhra Pradesh has submitted a request to the Central Government not to allow land acquisition. The Centre has asked them for the reasons and has sent a notice to us. This project is being carried out on our land."

"We have already spent Rs 26,000 crore and started work at the place where the dam height will be increased. We are not raising the height now, but we are making preparations. According to the order issued in 2010, it is our fundamental right, but now Andhra Pradesh is creating obstacles. From the Tungabhadra, we are losing 30 TMC of water due to lapse, and they are not cooperating in providing an alternative. To discuss these and many other issues and place them before the Central Government, we are going to request our Members of Parliament for support," he said. (ANI)