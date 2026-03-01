Hyderabad's GHMC conducted a fire safety drive, inspecting 252 commercial buildings. Officials checked safety norms, hazardous materials, and issued notices for non-compliance as part of the 'Praja Palana' 99-day action plan.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken a special drive to review fire safety preparedness in Hyderabad, with officials inspecting commercial establishments to ensure compliance with prescribed safety norms.

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The inspections were carried out by the Town Planning Wing in all six zones of GHMC as part of the State government's "Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika" (99-day action plan) initiative.

Scope and Focus of Inspections

As part of the drive, Town Planning officials inspected 252 buildings, primarily focusing on commercial establishments located along major road stretches. The teams reviewed whether the establishments were adhering to mandatory fire safety regulations and maintaining the required safety infrastructure.

During the inspections, officials examined the existing fire safety arrangements within the buildings and created awareness among owners and occupants about the importance of fire prevention measures.

Particular attention was given to verifying whether cellars were being used to store hazardous materials that could pose fire risks. In instances where hazardous materials were found, owners and occupants were advised to remove them immediately to prevent potential fire hazards.

Enforcement and Observations

Further, wherever fire safety equipment was found to be absent, non-functional, or poorly maintained, notices were issued directing the concerned establishments to install or rectify the safety systems in accordance with norms.

Officials observed that most commercial establishments had basic fire safety arrangements in place, though a few were found lacking adequate facilities. "Such cases will be closely followed up on to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations," officials said.

Future Commitment

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan stated that such inspection drives will continue to be conducted periodically to strengthen fire safety preparedness and prevent fire-related incidents in the city. (ANI)