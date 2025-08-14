The Ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday slammed Pakistan for its anti-India rhetoric and warned of "painful consequences" if it does not temper its “reckless, warmongering, and hateful comments.”

The Ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday slammed Pakistan for its anti-India rhetoric and warned of "painful consequences" if it does not temper its “reckless, warmongering, and hateful comments.” In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering, and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India."

"It is a well-known modus operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures. Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric, as any misadventure will have painful consequences, as was demonstrated recently," he added.

This comes days after Pakistan army chief Asim Munir issued sharp anti-India remarks, saying, "If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us."

Munir also reportedly threatened Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, the largest single-site refining complex in the world, as a possible target in any future military conflict with India.

India, in response, said Munir’s remarks only reinforce longstanding concerns about the lack of civilian oversight in Pakistan’s nuclear decision-making, where the military operates “hand-in-glove” with terrorist organisations.