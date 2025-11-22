A 22-year-old woman named Shalu died by suicide after jumping from 16th floor of Migsun Twinz Society in Greater Noida. She lived with 4 friends, 3 of whom were not home. One friend was cooking and unaware of the incident. No suicide note was found.

A 22-year-old woman died after she jumped from the 16th floor of a high-rise housing society in Greater Noida on Friday evening. The incident took place at the Migsun Twinz Society in the Surajpur police station area. The woman, known as Shalu, worked in a private company and lived in a shared flat with four of her friends.

She was living with friends in a shared flat

Police said Shalu had been living in Greater Noida with four friends. At the time of the incident, three of her friends were out of the flat. The fourth friend was in the kitchen cooking dinner and said she did not know what happened until later. The friends told police they had no idea that Shalu was planning to take such a step.

Shalu was an orphan and is survived only by her brother. Her father’s name is Naresh, and she belonged to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, according to a report by India Today.

No suicide note recovered from the location

Police reached the spot soon after the incident was reported. They examined the area and did not find any suicide note. Officers said early information shows that Shalu jumped soon after she finished a phone call, but the details of the call are still not known.

To understand what may have happened, police have seized her phone and other personal items. These will be examined to check her recent calls, messages and activities.

Friends questioned as part of the investigation

The police team has also questioned all four friends who lived with Shalu. They said they did not see or hear anything unusual before the incident. The friend who was present at the time said she was in the kitchen cooking and only got to know about the suicide afterwards.

Police said the statements of the friends will be matched with phone records and other evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the report is expected to help confirm the time and nature of death.

Police register case and begin detailed probe

A case has been registered, and a full investigation has begun. Officers said they are looking at all possible angles, including personal, emotional or work-related reasons. More information will be known once the post-mortem report and phone examination are complete.

Similar cases reported in recent days

This incident comes at a time when several suicides have been reported across the country. On Friday morning, a Class 8 girl in Maharashtra died after jumping from her school’s third floor. Her parents said she was mentally harassed by teachers.

In separate cases in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, a Class 4 student, a 16-year-old and a Class 11 student also died by suicide after facing bullying or mental pressure. These repeated cases have raised serious concerns about mental stress among young people.