Maj Gen Ashok Kumar (Retd) slams Pakistan’s Asim Munir for nuclear threats against India’s Jamnagar refinery and dams, warning of psychological warfare and urging the world to label Pakistan alongside rogue nuclear states.

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is once again making dangerous noise — this time on American soil — with explicit threats to strike India’s most vital economic and water infrastructure. Speaking at a private black-tie dinner in Tampa, Florida, Munir named Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat — the world’s largest single-site refining complex — as a potential target in any future conflict. He didn’t stop there. In a remark clearly aimed at escalating tensions, Munir also warned that if the Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended, Pakistan would “destroy” any new Indian dams with a barrage of missiles.

Munir’s Need to Prove Himself After Operation Sindoor

For retired Indian Army officer Major General Ashok Kumar, Director General of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), these comments are not random outbursts — they are part of Munir’s desperate bid to prove his worth.

"The way Asim Munir has been elevated to the rank of Field Marshal despite an unprecedented defeat by India during Op Sindoor, he needs to prove himself to the Pakistani public," Maj Gen Kumar said.

Munir, widely seen as the most powerful man in Pakistan, was promoted despite a humiliating setback against India. That political reality, Maj Gen Kumar suggests, has left Munir hungry for validation through anti-India rhetoric.

Two US Visits, Growing Arrogance

This was Munir’s second visit to the US in just two months. His previous trip included a high-profile lunch at the White House with US President Donald Trump — a moment that boosted his image back home and, as Maj Gen Kumar notes, seems to have inflated his confidence.

"He has got a new platform due to sudden love being displayed by US authorities led by their president, Mr Trump. Munir getting an opportunity for lunch in White House has got further emboldened for his irrational speeches directed towards India. This irrational behaviour has got further emboldened due to total silence of US when he made nuclear threat to India from US soil," he said.

That silence from Washington, even after Munir made nuclear threats during this latest Florida trip, sends a troubling signal — that Pakistan’s military brass can make such remarks without international pushback.

From Psychological Warfare to Dangerous Provocations

From threatening to hit the Jamnagar refinery to talking about destroying Indian dams with “10 missiles,” Munir’s language is not just theatrical. According to Maj Gen Kumar, it’s part of a calculated psychological warfare strategy aimed at rattling India.

"With every passing day, he is going berserk and making new threats ranging from nuclear strikes on futuristic dams on Indus as well as Jamnagar refinery. It appears that Munir is playing the psychological warfare but none the less, India needs to be ready with all such possibilities continuing Op Sindoor further," he warned.

Putting Pakistan in the Company of Rogue Nuclear States

Maj Gen Kumar also called for a strong diplomatic counteroffensive, urging India to rally global opinion against Pakistan’s nuclear recklessness.

"India should also mobilise the world opinion to put Iran, North Korea and Pakistan in the same basket as far as nuclear irrationality is concerned," he said.

The comparison is stark — placing Pakistan alongside nations notorious for nuclear brinkmanship — but it underlines the seriousness of Munir’s behaviour.

India Must Remain Vigilant

Munir’s comments may have been intended for applause from Pakistan’s overseas community, but their implications are far-reaching. India cannot afford to dismiss them as empty talk. As Maj Gen Kumar’s analysis highlights, New Delhi must be prepared for both psychological warfare and potential escalation, while ensuring the world understands the dangers of Pakistan’s increasingly unrestrained military leadership.