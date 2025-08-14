On the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Rawalakot in PoK erupted in protests against the Pakistan Army. Citizens openly rejected General Asim Munir, chanting “America Ne K**** Paale,” denouncing military rule and foreign influence.

In a rare and striking display of dissent, the streets of Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) erupted with protests against the Pakistan Army on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Residents, openly defying the military establishment, shouted slogans like “America Ne K**** Paale – Wardi Wale Wardi Wale”, targeting both the Army and its chief, General Asim Munir. The protestors did not mince words, accusing Munir of acting as a puppet of US President Donald Trump.

Scroll to load tweet…

PoK Residents Reject Pakistan Army’s Authority

The protests reflect a deepening disillusionment in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, where ordinary citizens are increasingly frustrated with the military regime. For years, the Pakistan Army has ruled PoK with an iron grip, presenting itself as the protector of Pakistan’s interests. Yet, the streets of Rawalakot tell a very different story: people are no longer afraid to call out the army’s hypocrisy and foreign allegiance.

Munir’s Anti-India Rhetoric Sparks Anger

The protests come days after General Asim Munir continued his inflammatory rhetoric against India, this time on US soil. In his address to the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, Munir called Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan and insisted that Islamabad would protect its water rights “at all costs.”

He warned, “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it. The Indus River is not the Indians’ family property. We have no shortage of resources to undo the Indian designs to stop the river.”

India quickly dismissed Munir’s claims. The Ministry of External Affairs noted, “How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country.”

Public Outrage Amid Munir’s US Visit

Munir’s second official visit to the United States in a gap of one and a half months has clearly drawn the ire of PoK residents, who see his praise for Trump and the US as further evidence of Pakistan’s compromised sovereignty. Munir claimed his visit marked a “new dimension in Pakistan-US relations”, lauding Trump’s role in preventing wars and promoting strategic cooperation.

During his trip, Munir engaged with top US military leaders, attended CENTCOM ceremonies, and met with the Pakistani diaspora to encourage investments. Yet on the ground in PoK, the message is starkly different: the people remain unconvinced and openly critical of their so-called military leadership.

Cracks in the Pakistan Army’s Facade

As Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day, the reality in PoK is far from celebratory. The protests in Rawalakot expose the widening disconnect between the military’s self-styled image and the lived experiences of ordinary people. Slogans like “America Ne K**** Paale” are not just expressions of anger—they are a public indictment of a system that has repeatedly failed its own people, even as it flexes muscle abroad.

In rejecting General Munir and the Pakistan Army so openly, the people of PoK have sent a clear message: their loyalty is not with the uniform, nor with foreign puppeteers, but with their own rights, dignity, and the truth about Pakistan’s oppressive rule.