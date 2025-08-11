Pakistan Army Chief warned India of a potential nuclear strike, “We’ll take half the world down,” during his US visit. The remark escalates regional tensions, drawing sharp concerns over South Asia’s stability.

Washington: Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has issued a stark nuclear threat from American soil. Speaking at an event in Tampa, Florida, Pakistan’s de facto military ruler warned that if his nation ever faced an existential crisis in a future conflict with India, it would not go down alone.

"We are a nuclear state. If we think we are going down, we will take half the world with us," Munir reportedly said.

The comments mark the first known instance of a nuclear threat being voiced from US soil against a third country. The event was hosted by Adnan Asad, honorary consul for Tampa, and attended by around 120 members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Indus Waters Treaty Dispute

General Munir also warned India against constructing infrastructure on the Indus River system that could limit water flow to Pakistan. He vowed that any such project would be destroyed.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does, we will demolish it with 10 missiles. The Indus River is not India’s private property. We have no shortage of missiles, al-hamdulillah," he declared.

His remarks followed New Delhi’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, a move Munir claimed could endanger 250 million lives in Pakistan.

Praise For Trump And Political Overtones

This was Munir’s second trip to the US in two months. On his previous visit, he attended a White House luncheon with former President Donald Trump and even suggested Trump be considered for a Nobel Peace Prize, a recommendation he reiterated in Florida.

The army chief also touched on Pakistan’s political future, hinting at potential presidential ambitions and advocating for military involvement in governance.

"They say war is too serious to be left to the generals, but politics is also too serious to be left to the politicians," Munir remarked.

Comments On India-Pakistan Conflict

Munir reportedly dedicated a substantial portion of his speech to Pakistan’s recent military conflict with India. He criticised New Delhi’s decision not to disclose detailed casualty figures from the four-day war.

“The Indians should accept their losses... Sportsman spirit is a virtue,” he said, adding that Islamabad would also reveal its losses if India did the same.

From his prepared notes, he recalled a tweet posted with Surah Al-Fil from the Quran and a picture of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, hinting at Pakistan’s potential targets in future conflicts.

“We’ll start from India’s East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards,” Munir said, according to ThePrint.

A "Crude Analogy" Of Pakistan's Standing

In a candid comparison, Munir likened India to a luxury car and Pakistan to a heavy-duty truck.

"India is a Mercedes on the highway, while we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to lose?" he said, acknowledging the economic gap between the two nations.

Political Ambitions?

With speculation growing over his possible presidential ambitions, Munir defended the military’s role in politics.