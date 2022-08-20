Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane; all safe

    The civic-run KEM Hospital treated the most, with 58 injured participants, followed by 20 each at Rajawadi Hospital and Trauma Care Hospital, 19 at Sion Hospital, and 17 at Cooper Hospital.
     

    Over 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane; all safe - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 5:39 PM IST

    Over 222 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants were injured while forming human pyramids during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai and 64 in Thane city, the civic officials said on Saturday.

    According to officials, 12 of the 64 injured are being treated at hospitals in Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and all are out of danger.

    In Mumbai, 197 injured 'Govindas' were treated and released. They stated that the condition of the 25 others admitted to hospitals is stable.

    The civic-run KEM Hospital treated the most injured participants, with 58 Govindas, followed by 20 each at Rajawadi Hospital and Trauma Care Hospital, 19 at Sion Hospital, and 17 at Cooper Hospital.

    The civic-run Nair Hospital treated 12 'Govindas,' while Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital treated 10, Poddar Hospital treated 9, Bhabha Hospital treated 8, and Shatabdi Hospital treated 4.

    According to officials, most 'Govindas' sustained injuries to their hands and legs after falling while forming human pyramids.

    According to a civic official, many 'Govindas' were also treated at various state-run hospitals in Mumbai, including 15 at GT Hospital and five at Saint George Hospital and the JJ Hospital.

    Several 'Govindas' were also treated for their injuries at private hospitals, including Bombay Hospital, Hinduja Hospital, and Nanavati Hospital.

    The Maharashtra government had directed that the injured members of the 'Govinda' teams be treated for free at government-run hospitals.

    On Friday, 'Govinda' squads built human pyramids to reach and break 'dahi handis,' or earthen pots containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground, to celebrate Janmashtami.

    Dahi Handi events and 'Govinda' troupes receive significant political support in multiple cities, primarily Mumbai and Thane.

    Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, stated, "On Friday, 64 people were injured while forming human pyramids as part of the Dahi Handi celebrations. Most of the injured were treated on the spot by medical teams."

    He said that nine injured are being treated at Kalwa Civic Hospital, two at the District Civil Hospital, and one at Kaushalya Hospital. "They all are out of danger and recovering," Sawant added.

    On Thursday, CM Shinde informed the Legislative Assembly that the government had decided to grant adventure sport status to Dahi Handi. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs through the sports quota.

    According to the chief minister, participants or their families will also be compensated if they are injured while forming human pyramids.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Watch: Visually impaired kids Dahi Handi event won netizens' hearts

    Also Read: From Rs 55 lakh to ticket to Spain, Dahi Handi prize reaches new high this year

    Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: Maha CM Eknath Shinde declares 'Dahi-Handi' official sport

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP govt 'revdi' and 'bevdi': Union Minister Anurag Thakur slams Manish Sisodia claims after CBI raids - adt

    AAP govt 'revdi' and 'bevdi': Anurag Thakur slams Manish Sisodia claims after CBI raids

    No touching feet, salutations begin with 'namaste, adaab': Tejashwi Yadav's new directive to RJD Ministers - adt

    No touching feet, salutations begin with 'namaste, adaab': Tejashwi Yadav's new directive to RJD Ministers

    Social media users trend '#BoycottAmazon' on Twitter over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting AJR

    Social media users trend '#BoycottAmazon' on Twitter over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting

    Will order full fledged inquiry into nepotism charges in Varsity appointments: Kerala Governor AJR

    Will order full fledged inquiry into nepotism charges in Varsity appointments: Kerala Governor

    Sab Bakwaas hai says Manish Sisodia, day after CBI raid on excise scam

    'Sab bakwaas hai...' says Manish Sisodia, day after CBI raids over excise policy scam

    Recent Stories

    Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH VIDEO)-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

    Hot pictures: Urfi Javed opts for a bralette, skirt made of stones; takes a dig at trolls drb

    Hot pictures: Urfi Javed opts for a bralette, skirt made of stones; takes a dig at trolls

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised-ayh

    WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

    ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam date released; application deadline extended until August 26 - adt

    ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam dates released; application deadline extended until August 26

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy drb

    It's a boy! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first child

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon