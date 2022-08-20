Over 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane; all safe

The civic-run KEM Hospital treated the most, with 58 injured participants, followed by 20 each at Rajawadi Hospital and Trauma Care Hospital, 19 at Sion Hospital, and 17 at Cooper Hospital.

Over 222 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants were injured while forming human pyramids during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai and 64 in Thane city, the civic officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, 12 of the 64 injured are being treated at hospitals in Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and all are out of danger.

In Mumbai, 197 injured 'Govindas' were treated and released. They stated that the condition of the 25 others admitted to hospitals is stable.

The civic-run KEM Hospital treated the most injured participants, with 58 Govindas, followed by 20 each at Rajawadi Hospital and Trauma Care Hospital, 19 at Sion Hospital, and 17 at Cooper Hospital.

The civic-run Nair Hospital treated 12 'Govindas,' while Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital treated 10, Poddar Hospital treated 9, Bhabha Hospital treated 8, and Shatabdi Hospital treated 4.

According to officials, most 'Govindas' sustained injuries to their hands and legs after falling while forming human pyramids.

According to a civic official, many 'Govindas' were also treated at various state-run hospitals in Mumbai, including 15 at GT Hospital and five at Saint George Hospital and the JJ Hospital.

Several 'Govindas' were also treated for their injuries at private hospitals, including Bombay Hospital, Hinduja Hospital, and Nanavati Hospital.

The Maharashtra government had directed that the injured members of the 'Govinda' teams be treated for free at government-run hospitals.

On Friday, 'Govinda' squads built human pyramids to reach and break 'dahi handis,' or earthen pots containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground, to celebrate Janmashtami.

Dahi Handi events and 'Govinda' troupes receive significant political support in multiple cities, primarily Mumbai and Thane.

Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, stated, "On Friday, 64 people were injured while forming human pyramids as part of the Dahi Handi celebrations. Most of the injured were treated on the spot by medical teams."

He said that nine injured are being treated at Kalwa Civic Hospital, two at the District Civil Hospital, and one at Kaushalya Hospital. "They all are out of danger and recovering," Sawant added.

On Thursday, CM Shinde informed the Legislative Assembly that the government had decided to grant adventure sport status to Dahi Handi. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs through the sports quota.

According to the chief minister, participants or their families will also be compensated if they are injured while forming human pyramids.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Watch: Visually impaired kids Dahi Handi event won netizens' hearts

Also Read: From Rs 55 lakh to ticket to Spain, Dahi Handi prize reaches new high this year

Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: Maha CM Eknath Shinde declares 'Dahi-Handi' official sport