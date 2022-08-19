Janmashtami 2022: Maha CM Eknath Shinde declares 'Dahi-Handi' official sport

Shinde said many countries like Spain and China promote human pyramids as a sport and organise state-level events. He said that although the state had announced Rs 10 lakh insurance for all the govindas, the scheme will not take off this season, because of paucity of time. He said it would be implemented from next year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that "Dahi-Handi" will henceforth be regarded as an official sport in the region. He also mentioned the introduction of "Pro-Dahi-Handi" events in the state. During his remarks on Janmashtami, Shinde said: "Under Maharashtra, "Dahi-Handi" would be honoured in the sports category. The term 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be used. The 'Govindas' will be hired for positions in the sports industry. For each 'Govinda', we will offer a 10-lakh insurance policy."

In addition, he added, if any Govinda passes away, an insurance payment of Rs. 10 lakh would be made, and if they become partially disabled, a payment of Rs. 5 lakh will be made. These Govinda's would also receive employment reservations, he continued.

In the ritual known as 'Dahi-Handi,' also called 'Gopalakala,' followers of Lord Krishna reenact the well-known incident of "Maakhan Chori," or butter theft, one of the numerous naughty deeds from the Lord's childhood tales. It is celebrated the day after Janmashtami.

Hindus celebrate Janamashtami to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, who according to the Hindu calendar was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

According to the Western calendar, the celebration often takes place in the months of August or September. It is observed by making prayers to Lord Krishna, decorating swings, watching dancing and music performances, and participating in the "Dahi-Handi" competition.

