From Rs 55 lakh to ticket to Spain, Dahi Handi prize reaches new high this year

Besides, it has also decided to accord adventure sport status to "Dahi Handi". For the unversed, the adventure sport tag will allow young participants (called govindas) in Dahi Handi events, organised to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

After a hiatus of two years, Govinda ala re ala, the song is seen echoing on the streets of Maharashtra as Dahi Handi is back with much pomp and political parties upping the prize quotient.

"Dahi Handi" events which are organised to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna witness groups of 'govindas' forming a human pyramid to break a pot filled with curd hanging mid-air. The state government has also lifted all Covid-induced curbs to celebrate Janmashtami 2022 with great fervour.

The participants or their family members will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by the players during the formation of human pyramids.

The organisers of 'Dahi Handi', which mostly comprises political parties have been upping the ante as the prize money announced ranges between Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 55 lakh.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced a total prize money of Rs 55 lakh for a Dahi Handi event being organised by it and that the winning team may also get a chance to go to Spain.

Local organisation Swami Pratishthan is organising another Dahi Handi carrying a total prize money of Rs 51 lakh, including Rs 11 lakh for the winning team.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. There will be arrangements of safety ropes, doctors will be on standby and beds reserved in hospitals in case of any eventuality.