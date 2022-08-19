Watch: Visually impaired kids Dahi Handi event won netizens' hearts

Visually impaired children of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind participated in a Dahi Handi event on Friday. On the occasion of Janmashtami 2022, businessman Harsh Goenka shared a video of these kids on social media which has been winning the hearts of the people.

Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu festival which marks the birth of Lord Krishna (the eighth avatar of Vishnu), is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across India on Friday. After two years, the Dahi Handi festival is being observed without any Covid-19 restrictions. The festival is also celebrated as Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami or Srijayanti. Each year, it is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. The day is celebrated with incredible energy, where devotees perform dance dramas, sing holy songs, and participate in the Dahi Handi event.

While people across the country enjoyed watching and also participating in the fun-filled Dahi Handi contest, a video of children from Victoria Memorial School for the Blind has won the hearts of the social media users. Industrialist and chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, shared this video on the micro-blogging site Twitter with details about the school and the event in the caption. The businessman also mentioned that his wife works in the same school.

A minute-long video shows the visually impaired kids breaking a hanging clay pot. The video starts with the children forming a human pyramid, mounting on top of each other. Finally, a little boy successfully reaches the top and breaks the clay pot. Bystanders present during the event were heard cheering and clapping the young kids. As the boy breaks the pot, water streams out of the top.

The video accumulated over 25K views and 1061 likes in a couple of hours since being posted online. The children’s vigour amused social media users. A user wrote, "Very nice picture. May these good children be blessed n cared by Lord Krishna ji. After all these intelligent children have lost their eyesight not vision. I pray Krishna ji for wellbeing and good future of these sacred souls."Another person commented, "Krishna is their light. Blessed are those divine kids." Take a look.

The Dahi Handi competition is held in various parts of the country with much spirit. The clay pots were filled with yoghurt and buttermilk. According to mythology, the event is symbolic of Hindu Lord Krishna, who was stealing butter from neighbours.

