    Over 200 stranded Indians escape from Bangladesh via Meghalaya check post

    Of the 202 returnees, 198 are said to be students, including 67 from Meghalaya. The group also included 101 students from Nepal, seven from Bhutan, 23 from various Indian states, and four tourists.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    A total of 202 Indian nationals, primarily students, have safely crossed into India from Bangladesh via the Dawki integrated check post in Meghalaya. This comes amid massive protests in Bangladesh over job quotas, which have led to significant unrest.

    "By 6:45 pm on Thursday, 202 Indians stranded due to violence had crossed from Dawki, which is 81.5 km from Shillong," a Meghalaya home department official said. "All possible measures have been taken for the safety of the students. The situation is under control, but the government is maintaining a watch."

    NH 75 blocked as heavy rains in Karnataka cause traffic disruptions; Check new routes here

    Of the 202 returnees, 198 are said to be students, including 67 from Meghalaya. The group also included 101 students from Nepal, seven from Bhutan, 23 from various Indian states, and four tourists.

    The state government has been in close contact with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Land Port Authority to ensure the safe return of Indians. A dedicated helpline (1800 345 3644) has been established, and additional Police Superintendent Hiwot Rymbai (+91 96157 16153) and Land Port Executive Thomas (+91 84150 60802) have been appointed as nodal officers to coordinate the evacuation and rescue efforts.

    On Thursday, Bangladeshi authorities cut mobile internet services in several parts of the country, marking the worst day of violence with 13 fatalities. Students clashing with police in Dhaka resulted in at least 19 deaths over the week.

    Andrew Sholomar, organizing secretary of the Bangladesh Indigenous People's Forum (BIPF), described the situation as dire from Dhaka. "A nationwide shutdown was called today, and students were sent away from examination halls but remain stranded. There is no transport available, with all roads empty," Sholomar said.

    Bangladesh protests: Death toll rises to 30; Protestors set TV station on fire [WATCH]

    He stressed the severe disruption to daily life and said, "Everything has come to a standstill, and we do not know what will happen next except try to remain indoors for our safety."

    Hundreds of students from Meghalaya are studying medicine, engineering, and other professional courses in Bangladesh, highlighting the urgent need for safe evacuation measures amidst the escalating unrest.

