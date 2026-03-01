AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi condemned Trump-Israel attacks on Iran and Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan. He called the strikes 'immoral and unlawful,' warning of regional instability and highlighting the risk to 10 million Indians in the Middle East.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly condemned the Trump-Israel attacks on Iran and Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan, warning that the entire region will be embroiled in instability unless the attacks stop immediately.

Owaisi Calls Attacks 'Immoral and Unlawful'

In a post on X, Owaisi said the attacks are absolutely condemnable and described them as an immoral and unlawful act, expressing his sincere condolences to those affected. "Trump-Israel's attacks on Iran are absolutely condemnable. This, especially when Iran-US were in Geneva. More than 200 people have been killed across Iran, including 108 who were killed when strikes hit a girls' school. Absolutely an immoral and unlawful act. My sincere condolences. These attacks on Iran should stop at the earliest, otherwise the whole region will be embroiled in instability. We must remember the 10 million Indians work in this region," Owaisi posted.

'Forces of Aggression & Mischief'

He also criticized Israel's attack on Iran and Pakistan's aggression against Afghanistan, stating that both show the two nations are forces of aggression and mischief in their respective neighbourhoods. "Israel's attack on Iran and Pakistan's on Afghanistan shows us that Israel and Pakistan are forces of aggression & mischief in their respective neighbourhoods," he said.

Escalating Tensions in West Asia

The condemnation comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following coordinated military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian sites. The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. The strikes have already resulted in significant casualties across the country.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions Flare

Meanwhile, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have also reached a critical point after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on several Afghan cities, including Kabul and Kandahar. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared "open war" against Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban-led administration of harboring militants. Afghanistan has expressed openness to negotiations despite the escalating conflict, with both nations reporting significant casualties along the border.

Owaisi's statement highlights concerns about regional stability, particularly given that approximately 10 million Indians work in the Middle East region and could be affected by widening conflicts. (ANI)