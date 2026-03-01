Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as 'despicable', condemning the US and Israel. AAP's Sanjay Singh called it the 'end of an era' and a loss of a 'trusted friend' for India.

Senior Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday called the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "despicable" and said that strikes carried out by the US and Israel in Israel deserve unequivocal condemnation.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the so-called leaders of the democratic world and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is despicable and deserves strong condemnation, no matter what the proclaimed reason for it is."

"Tragically, multiple nations have now been dragged into conflict," she added.

'Bring All Indian Citizens Back Home'

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi's 'An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind', Priyanka Gandhi said, "world needs peace, not more unnecessary wars". "I do hope that, having genuflected before the Prime Minister of Israel and President Trump, our Prime Minister makes every effort to bring all Indian citizens in the affected countries back home to safety", she said on X.

AAP MP Calls Killing 'End of an Era'

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh reacted to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, terming it as the end of an era and highlighting the historic ties between India and Iran.

In the X post, Singh wrote, "For those whose ancestors hail from India, Ayatollah Khomeini becoming Iran's Supreme Leader--his passing marks the end of an era. India has lost a trusted friend. Humble tribute to Khomeini ji. Iran is India's traditional ally. It has always voted against Pakistan and stood by India. It has provided India with energy security."He added, "In this hour of crisis, the Indian government should clarify its stance, the global dictator America's tyranny will spread all over the world."

Iran Observes 40 Days of Mourning

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. (ANI)