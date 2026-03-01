Delhi's Shia community mourns the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Imam Maulana Mohd Ali Mohsin Taqvi condemned the act, calling it a dangerous precedent for national sovereignty and warning of 'worse days to come'.

Delhi's Shia Community Condemns Killing

The killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has sent shockwaves globally, with the Shia community in Delhi expressing deep sadness and concern. Maulana Mohd Ali Mohsin Taqvi, Imam of Shia Jama Masjid, on Sunday condemned the act, stating it's a worrying precedent where leaders can be targeted, putting countries' sovereignty at risk, adding, "the world is about to witness worse days."

Speaking to the media, "Every person in favour of justice and sovereignty of a country is deeply saddened today. The world is about to witness worse days. The President of any country can be abducted, any country's leadership can be killed with bombs... It was Iran today, tomorrow it may be Turkiye, Saudi Arabia... We are deeply saddened today", he said.

Tributes Planned in Delhi

He further informed that a condolence meeting is being held in Delhi to pay tribute to the Iranian leader. "We are holding a condolence meeting today. The Supreme Leader of Iran was a simple man and was known as a major scholar of the Islamic world. He never bowed in front of the oppressor", he said.

Iran Declares 40-Day Mourning

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

Security Heightened as Nation Looks to Successor

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)