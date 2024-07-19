Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh protests: Death toll rises to 30; Protestors set TV station on fire [WATCH]

    Protests in Bangladesh over a controversial quota system for government jobs have turned violent, with at least 30 deaths and thousands injured. Protesters are demanding an end to the system, which reserves 30% of jobs for families of freedom fighters from the 1971 war. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    Dhaka: Violent protests have erupted in Bangladesh, sparked by the High Court's decision to reinstate a controversial quota system, allocating a third of government jobs to the descendants of freedom fighters. This quota had however been abolished in 2018 following students' and teachers' pressure and protest. The recent ruling revived the issue thus causing massive demonstrations in different parts of the country. The unrest, which began on July 1, has claimed at least 30 lives, with thousands more injured, according to official reports. However, some sources suggest the death toll may be higher, potentially as many as 39.

    Also Read: Explained: Why Bangladesh's universities are shut indefinitely amid student protests

    Protestors are urging the government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to abolish the policy of reserving 30% of public sector positions for the relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 independence war against Pakistan.

    On Thursday, a group of protesting students stormed the Bangladesh Television Centre in Rampura, South Dhaka, and set the building ablaze, with the fire continuing to rage as of 4:20 pm, according to the Dhaka Tribune. The protesters breached the main gate, entered the premises, and torched the TV station, also setting fire to several vehicles in the parking area, including cars and motorbikes.

    In response to the escalating unrest in Bangladesh, the Indian government issued a travel advisory, while the US Embassy in Dhaka took precautionary measures by closing its doors on Thursday (July 18).

    On Thursday, mobile internet and social media access were reportedly blocked for many users in Bangladesh, coinciding with the intense protests and violence surrounding the quota system controversy.
     

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
