TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has demanded urgent action on 60 lakh pending voter list cases in West Bengal, criticising the lack of progress despite a Supreme Court order. He termed it a 'breach of fundamental rights' for affected voters.

TMC MP Flags Pending Voter Cases

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday urged urgent action on pending voter list cases, highlighting that 60 lakh matters remain under adjudication despite the Supreme Court's February 21 directive. Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said, "There are 60 lakh cases under adjudication. Although on February 21st, the Supreme Court directed the appointment of adjudicating officers at the judge level to address these matters... As of today, 10 days have passed since that directive, but not a single adjudication has taken place. This needs to be done urgently, daily, and must be informed and uploaded regularly."

On the issue of voter deletion, he advised, "The individuals whose names are missing from the voter list or are under adjudication face a breach of their fundamental rights. Regarding the deletion issue, individuals whose names have been deleted should approach the local TMC leaders and workers, fill out Form 6, and submit it. I need the complete list, as the Supreme Court is also displeased. These are all open issues, and I trust that if everyone works properly, the numbers will decrease significantly."

ECI Releases Final Electoral Roll Data

The remarks came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the final electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in West Bengal, stating that 5,46,053 voters have been deleted using Form 7 after the draft list was published in December 2025. The total number of voters in West Bengal now stands at 7,04,59,284 voters (7.04 crore) as compared to 7,66,37,529 (7.66 crore) before the SIR exercise, showing a change of more than 61 lakh names in the list.

Breakdown of Voter List Changes

According to a press note by the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a total of 58,20,899 Enumeration Forms were not received, as the poll body found 24,16,852 voters to be deceased, 12,20,039 absent, 19,88,076 shifted, 1,38,328 already enrolled, and 57,604 names were deleted based on other reasons.

After the ECI published the draft voter list on December 16, 2025, the poll body added a total of 1,82,036 voters to the list using Forms 6 and 6A, and made 6,671 additions by Form 8. As per the Commission, 60,06,675 electors under adjudication were included in the final roll. (ANI)