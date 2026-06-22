On International Yoga Day, more than 1000 people practised yoga at Dehradun's City Forest Park. The event was organised by the MDDA, and Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan was also present.

On International Yoga Day, Dehradun's City Forest Park became a perfect mix of health, nature, and public participation. A huge crowd of over 1000 people gathered amidst the greenery, fresh air, and calm surroundings. They all took a pledge to make yoga a part of their daily lives.

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The Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) organised this event. Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, was the chief guest. He was joined by MDDA Vice-Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari, Secretary Mohan Singh Barnia, officials from various departments, members of social organisations, and a large number of local residents.

Yoga's Message Echoes in Nature's Lap

In the quiet morning atmosphere, yoga instructors guided the participants through various asanas, pranayama, and meditation exercises. The event saw amazing participation from children, young people, women, and senior citizens. Everyone was also told about the physical and mental benefits of yoga.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said, "Yoga is a priceless gift from India's ancient tradition, which has now shown the whole world the path to a healthy life." He added that in today's stressful and busy lifestyle, yoga is the most effective way to find mental peace and positive energy.

Push to Make Uttarakhand a Yoga and Wellness Hub

MDDA Vice-Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari stated that Uttarakhand has been a land of yoga, meditation, and spiritual practice for centuries. He said the state government is continuously working to develop Uttarakhand as a global centre for yoga, Ayurveda, wellness, and naturopathy.

He also mentioned that efforts are being made to connect public spaces like the City Forest Park with health and public welfare. The goal is to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle surrounded by nature.

After the Yoga Day program, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan also inspected the City Forest Park. He took a look at the various facilities available and instructed officials to develop a QR code-based online feedback system. This will allow citizens to directly share their opinions and suggestions.

The Chief Secretary praised the park's cleanliness, green spaces, and modern facilities. He said that this place has become an excellent way for people to connect with nature amidst city life.

This Yoga Day event was not just a formal function. It stood out as a powerful message of public awareness and collective effort towards building a healthy Uttarakhand and a healthy India.