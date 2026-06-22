A special yoga camp was held for Indian Army and ITBP personnel at the 13,200-foot-high Shipki La border in Himachal Pradesh on International Day of Yoga to promote physical and mental well-being in challenging high-altitude conditions.

A special yoga camp was organised for personnel of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the Shipki La border point between India and Tibet in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Kinnaur on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Held at an altitude of approximately 13,200 feet, the event was organised by the Department of AYUSH for the second consecutive year, highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being among security personnel deployed in challenging high-altitude conditions.

Promoting Preventive Health Benefits

Speaking to ANI, District AYUSH Officer Praveen Sharma said the initiative was aimed at encouraging regular yoga practice among Army and ITBP personnel while creating awareness about its preventive health benefits. "This was the second time I had the opportunity to organise this event there. The objective behind celebrating it at that location was to convey the message to the army personnel regarding yoga's preventive role. We wanted to instil in them a desire to practice yoga regularly, given the challenging conditions they face," Sharma said.

Countering High-Altitude Challenges

He noted that security personnel stationed at Shipki La and nearby border outposts operate in extremely difficult conditions, including low oxygen levels and harsh weather. "The altitude is immense. Shipki La stands at 13,200 feet, and some of their outposts are situated even higher. They are far from home and contend with low oxygen levels--conditions that typically cause discomfort to the average person," he said.

According to Sharma, regular practice of yoga and pranayama can help improve lung capacity, increase stamina and enhance overall physical and mental resilience among personnel serving in such demanding environments. "Through pranayama and yoga, they can boost their vitality and lung capacity. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that their zeal, diligence and fearlessness, essential for their role as sentinels of the nation's borders, remain undiminished, enabling them to perform their duties even more effectively," he added.

Enthusiastic Participation and Global Observance

The yoga camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from Army and ITBP personnel, who performed various yoga asanas and breathing exercises under expert guidance.

The International Day of Yoga was observed across India and several countries around the world on Sunday. This year's observance was centred on the theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', emphasising the importance of yoga in promoting long-term health, wellness and active living across all age groups.

The annual observance continues to serve as a platform for spreading awareness about the benefits of yoga and encouraging people from all walks of life to incorporate it into their daily routines. (ANI)