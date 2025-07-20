Kiren Rijiju has said that Modi government is ready to discuss Operation Sindoor, the Pahalgam attack and Trump’s ceasefire claim in Parliament after an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session.

Before the Monsoon Session of Parliament began, the central government held an all-party meeting on Sunday. In this meeting, leaders from different parties came together to talk about the issues that need attention during the monsoon session in Parliament, which begins Monday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that Centre is open to holding discussions on key issues, including Operation Sindoor, during the upcoming session.

Speaking at an all-party meeting, Rijiju stressed the need for better coordination between the government and the Opposition to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

Opposition parties have raised several important topics. These included:

The Pahalgam terror attack

Operation Sindoor, India’s rescue and relief mission in Myanmar

A controversial statement by US President Donald Trump, who claimed he helped stop a conflict between India and Pakistan

Government says it will not avoid any tough questions

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to the media. He said the government is fully ready to talk about Operation Sindoor and all other important matters.

“This is a very good idea,” Rijiju said. “The way the all-party teams visited different places after Operation Sindoor was well-received. These positive experiences should be shared with the whole country.”

He also said that the government will not run away from any debate. Instead, they want peaceful discussions so that Parliament can work smoothly.

Trump's comments stir debate

The Opposition also wants a reply from the government on a statement made by US President Donald Trump. He said he helped stop a fight between India and Pakistan during the time Operation Sindoor was happening. His comment has caused concern and confusion in India.

Leaders from the Opposition say this is a serious foreign policy issue. They want the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister to respond clearly in Parliament.

Opposition wants PM present during Operation Sindoor debate

After the all-party meeting in Delhi, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that the Opposition would raise several important issues in Parliament. These include Operation Sindoor, the situation in Bihar, foreign policy, and rising crimes against Scheduled Castes and women. He said the Prime Minister must be present during the discussion. “We told the government these are serious matters. But it seems the government is not serious about running the House,” Tiwari said.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor began on May 7, as a direct response by India to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which tragically killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Indian government launched precise strikes on nine terrorist bases across Pakistan and Pakistan‑administered Kashmir, using missiles and drones

The operation lasted around 23-25 minutes and Indian officials say it eliminated at least 70 terrorists without hitting military or civilian areas

The name 'Sindoor' refers to the vermillion that married Hindu women wear, chosen to symbolize justice and remembrance for the victims of the attack.

Parliament session expected to be stormy

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will likely see many sharp discussions. The government says it wants to work together with all parties. But the Opposition is ready to ask tough questions.

At the same time, people across the country will be watching closely. They want answers about India’s foreign policy, safety of Indian soldiers, and truth behind global claims.