A 21-year-old student was sexually exploited by her former classmate and three friends. He filmed an intimate act and shared it with others who blackmailed her.

A 21-year-old college student was allegedly sexually exploited by her former classmate and his three friends, Wagholi Police said.

The complainant is pursuing graduation from a college in Camp and is a resident of Alandi Road. Earlier, she studied at a college in Wagholi. According to the FIR, a classmate from Mundhwa befriended her and claimed he was in love with her.

He invited her to a flat in Wagholi, where he had an intimate act with her and filmed it, police said. She left that college and started higher studies in Camp. However, her former classmate continued to call and meet her.

Video Shared With Friends Who Blackmailed Her

He then shared the video clip with his brother and two friends, who blackmailed and sexually exploited her at different places in the city, police added.

All four accused are college students. Police have registered a case. Investigation is ongoing.