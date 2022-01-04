Omicron surge: Karnataka orders weekend curfew, shuts schools as Covid-19 spikes

The state government announces that no political gatherings, rallies or protests will be given permission.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew as well as extended a night curfew till January 17. The decision comes amidst the sudden spurt of cases linked to the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. The weekend curfew will be enforced from 10 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday.

During the weekend lockdown, only parcel service is allowed in hotels and online food delivery will be allowed. The government office will have 50 per cent workers. Metro rail service and bus transport service will be made available as per the directions on their heads.

The number of Covid-19 cases, including those of the new Omicron variant, have gone up considerably in Karnataka, particularly in the state capital, Bengaluru. The decision comes on the day when the state reported a scary figure of 2,479 Covid-19 positive new cases, of which 2,053 were reported in Bengaluru alone, said state health minister Dr Sudhakar K.

Other than imposing the curfew, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government also announced the closure of schools for classes 1 to 9. No classes will be held for the next two weeks, as per the state government’s order.

State revenue minister R Ashoke further announced that places such as hotels, pubs and malls would be operational at 50 per cent occupancy while wearing masks at all places continues to be a mandate. Along with these restrictions, the state government has also said that no political gatherings, rallies or protests will be given permission.

Marriage functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places. Religious places are allowed to open only for prayers; entry of people will be restricted to 50 fully vaccinated persons at any given time.

Swimming pools and gyms shall operate at 50 per cent capacity, but, entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons only. The government order also notes that there shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala and Maharashtra as per the prevailing circular or guidelines issued by the state health department.

