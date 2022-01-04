  • Facebook
    Chhattisgarh imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am; bans rallies, social, cultural events

    The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released a statement stating that a ban has been placed on processions, rallies, public meetings, social, cultural, and sporting activities in every district.

    Chhattisgarh, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 8:30 PM IST
    In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government prohibited demonstrations, processions, and social, cultural, and sporting activities across the state on Tuesday and imposed a statewide night curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released a statement stating that a ban has been placed on processions, rallies, public meetings, social, cultural, and sporting activities in every district. It went on to say that random COVID-19 testing will be placed at railway stops and state borders. "Daily reporting of hospital beds, pharmaceutical supplies, and oxygen availability," stated the statement.

    According to the statement, all schools, Anganwadi centres, libraries, swimming pools, malls, cinemas, marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, and auditoriums shall be shuttered in districts with a positive rate of 4% or more. It also stated that a night curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. should be established.

    Additionally, the Delhi administration has decided to impose a weekend curfew in response to the COVID-19 epidemic in the national capital in order to limit coronavirus incidence. According to the new rules, all government employees, with the exception of those performing critical services, will be able to work from home. Furthermore, half of the private office employees will work from home. In a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that buses and metro trains will run at full capacity to minimise crowding outside metro stations and bus stops. He went on to say that cases of Omicron variant have been fast increasing, with Delhi reporting over 11,000 positive cases in the last 8-10 days, 350 of whom were hospitalised. According to Sisodia, just 124 people require oxygen, and seven are on a ventilator.

    Meanwhile, India recorded 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's daily positive rate to 3.24 percent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The country's COVID-19 case total now stands at 3,48,08,886. According to the Health Ministry, the country has recorded 1,892 cases of Omicron, with 766 recovered.

