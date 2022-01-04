Delhi records 5,481 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate touches 8.37 per cent

Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi government has also released an action plan to ensure the seamless operation and real-time monitoring of the city's oxygen supply.

The national capital on Tuesday reported 5,481 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities. In Delhi, there are presently 14,889 ongoing COVID-19 cases. According to the Delhi Government, the national capital's positivity rate increased to 8.37 per cent on Tuesday. According to sources, this is the highest level of optimism in the past 7.5 months. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 25,113 people in Delhi. So far, 14,23,699 people have recovered from the dangerous virus and been discharged.

According to the Delhi Government's data, the national capital contains 2992 containment zones. Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi government has also released an action plan to ensure the seamless operation and real-time monitoring of the city's oxygen supply.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated that the weekend curfew enforced in the capital should not be confused with the lockdown. Jain went on to say that there was no need to fear and that the weekend limitations were enforced since there was no substantial activity during the two days. He went on to say that scientists believe the present increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi is due to the Omicron form.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, took to social media and informed that he had tested positive for Covid and had secluded himself at home. Kejriwal stated that he is experiencing just minor symptoms. Meanwhile, the Delhi administration has decided to impose a weekend curfew to limit coronavirus incidence. According to the new rules, all government employees, except those performing critical services, will work from home. Additionally, 50% workforce of private offices will work from home.

