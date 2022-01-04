  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi records 5,481 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate touches 8.37 per cent

     Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi government has also released an action plan to ensure the seamless operation and real-time monitoring of the city's oxygen supply.

    Delhi records 5481 new COVID19 cases positivity rate touches 8 dot 37 per cent gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The national capital on Tuesday reported 5,481 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities. In Delhi, there are presently 14,889 ongoing COVID-19 cases. According to the Delhi Government, the national capital's positivity rate increased to 8.37 per cent on Tuesday. According to sources, this is the highest level of optimism in the past 7.5 months. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 25,113 people in Delhi. So far, 14,23,699 people have recovered from the dangerous virus and been discharged.

    According to the Delhi Government's data, the national capital contains 2992 containment zones. Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi government has also released an action plan to ensure the seamless operation and real-time monitoring of the city's oxygen supply.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated that the weekend curfew enforced in the capital should not be confused with the lockdown. Jain went on to say that there was no need to fear and that the weekend limitations were enforced since there was no substantial activity during the two days. He went on to say that scientists believe the present increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi is due to the Omicron form.

    Also Read | Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases

    Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, took to social media and informed that he had tested positive for Covid and had secluded himself at home. Kejriwal stated that he is experiencing just minor symptoms. Meanwhile, the Delhi administration has decided to impose a weekend curfew to limit coronavirus incidence. According to the new rules, all government employees, except those performing critical services, will work from home. Additionally, 50% workforce of private offices will work from home.

    Also Read | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Bhagwat Mann likely to become AAP chief ministerial face sources gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Bhagwat Mann likely to become AAP's chief ministerial face, say sources

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala - ADT

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala

    Goa Election 2022 BJP to contest on all 40 seats will register hat trick win says CT Ravi gcw

    Goa Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 40 seats, will register hat-trick win, says CT Ravi

    Mumbai Police arrest Bengaluru engineering student over 'Bulli Bai' controversy - ADT

    Mumbai Police arrest Bengaluru engineering student over 'Bulli Bai' controversy

    Bengaluru would be epicentre specific measures needed as third wave has begun in Karnataka says health minister gcw

    Bengaluru would be epicentre, specific measures needed as 3rd wave has begun in Karnataka: Health minister

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Can England pull one back, or Australia rubs salt to the wounds?

    Punjab Election 2022 Bhagwat Mann likely to become AAP chief ministerial face sources gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Bhagwat Mann likely to become AAP's chief ministerial face, say sources

    TV actor Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid 19 positive; check out her social media post RCB

    TV actor Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid 19 positive; check out her social media post

    Elon Musk Starlink starts refunding USD 99 deposits to Indians after govt order gcw

    Elon Musk's Starlink starts refunding $99 deposits to Indians after govt order

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala - ADT

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon