Omicron in India: Delhi reports 10 new cases, total tally crosses over 90

Ten new cases of the Omicron form of coronavirus have been discovered in the national capital, said health minister Satyendar Jain. The number of illnesses caused by the new mutant strain in the United States has now reached 97. According to Satyendar Jain, ten of the forty samples sent for genome sequencing showed positive for the novel Omicron variation. He further said ten of these 20 patients have been discharged, quoting news agency PTI.

Satyendar Jain stated that many overseas travellers are testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Later, he noted that the Omicron type of coronavirus has not yet spread in the population and that the issue is under control.

On Thursday, India announced 14 new Omicron cases. While Karnataka reported five new instances, Delhi, Telangana, and Gujarat reported four. Meanwhile, according to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health on Friday, India registered 7,447 new COVID-19 cases and 391 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 3,47,26,049 and the total death toll to 4,76,869.

With the increase of Omicron cases in the country, there has been increased worry about the prospect of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, Maharashtra has recorded the most Omicron cases (32), followed by Rajasthan (17). Cases have also been recorded in Karnataka (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Telangana (2), Tamil Nadu (1), West Bengal (1), and Andhra Pradesh (1), as well as the Union Territories of Delhi (10) and Chandigarh (1). (1).

Also Read | Omicron threat: US President Joe Biden warns of ‘winter of severe illness and death’ for unvaccinated

On December 2, the country's first two instances of the Omicron strain were discovered in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Omicron was growing at an unprecedented rate, and that it has "probably" spread to most nations. As the new COVID-19 form spreads, US President Joe Biden warned of a "winter of extreme disease and death" for individuals who have not been immunised.