  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron in India: Delhi reports 10 new cases, total tally crosses over 90

    Satyendar Jain stated that many overseas travellers are testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

    Omicron in India Delhi reports 10 new cases in national capital total tally crosses over 90 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 3:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ten new cases of the Omicron form of coronavirus have been discovered in the national capital, said health minister Satyendar Jain. The number of illnesses caused by the new mutant strain in the United States has now reached 97. According to Satyendar Jain, ten of the forty samples sent for genome sequencing showed positive for the novel Omicron variation. He further said ten of these 20 patients have been discharged, quoting news agency PTI.

    Satyendar Jain stated that many overseas travellers are testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Later, he noted that the Omicron type of coronavirus has not yet spread in the population and that the issue is under control.

    On Thursday, India announced 14 new Omicron cases. While Karnataka reported five new instances, Delhi, Telangana, and Gujarat reported four. Meanwhile, according to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health on Friday, India registered 7,447 new COVID-19 cases and 391 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 3,47,26,049 and the total death toll to 4,76,869.

    With the increase of Omicron cases in the country, there has been increased worry about the prospect of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, Maharashtra has recorded the most Omicron cases (32), followed by Rajasthan (17). Cases have also been recorded in Karnataka (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Telangana (2), Tamil Nadu (1), West Bengal (1), and Andhra Pradesh (1), as well as the Union Territories of Delhi (10) and Chandigarh (1). (1).

    Also Read | Omicron threat: US President Joe Biden warns of ‘winter of severe illness and death’ for unvaccinated

    On December 2, the country's first two instances of the Omicron strain were discovered in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Omicron was growing at an unprecedented rate, and that it has "probably" spread to most nations. As the new COVID-19 form spreads, US President Joe Biden warned of a "winter of extreme disease and death" for individuals who have not been immunised.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi on Saturday

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi hails Varanasi growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India-dnm

    PM Modi hails Varanasi's growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India

    UP Election 2022 BJP to hold mega rally with Nishad Party in Lucknow today gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP to hold mega rally with Nishad Party in Lucknow today

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence

    Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar apology after outrage on cringe-worthy rape jibe

    'If it hurt, I apologise': Karnataka Congress MLA's response to outrage on cringe-worthy rape jibe

    Recent Stories

    Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy RCB

    Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Did their relationship change following Astroworld tragedy

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 review: Chelsea, Manchester City, arsenal, liverpool, everton, west ham united-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 review: Chelsea held again as Manchester City and other top sides emerge victorious

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi on Saturday

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken

    MG Motor India to launch over 1000 NFTs for first time sale to begin from December 28 gcw

    MG Motor India to launch over 1,000 NFTs for first time, sale to begin from December 28

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon