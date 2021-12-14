Omicron in India: 4 news cases reported in Delhi, state health minister denies community spread

According to the minister, there has been no community spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus thus far, and the situation in the national capital is under control.

Four further cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been discovered in the national capital of Delhi. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, all four new cases have a history of travelling to foreign nations. According to the minister, there has been no community spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus thus far, and the situation in the national capital is under control. "So far, six persons in the capital are Omicron positive. One of them has been released. They had all travelled to foreign nations and were brought from the (Indira Gandhi International) airport to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital," Jain said to reporters on Tuesday.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party leader, the five remaining Omicron-positive patients are stable. As of today, 74 incoming passengers from the IGI Airport have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital. A separate ward at the government-run hospital has been set up to isolate and treat suspected Omicron patients. So far, 36 of these patients have been discharged, while the remaining 38 remain hospitalised. Jain emphasised that the Arvind Kejriwal government is prepared to deal with any coronavirus variation.

Also Read | Plan to launch Novavax COVID vaccine for children in 6 months: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

A 37-year-old man from Ranchi, Jharkhand, Delhi's first Omicron patient, was discharged on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19 times. On December 2, he flew from Tanzania to Delhi on a Qatar Airways trip through Doha. The individual had been in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week and had reported minor symptoms. The Indian government has enacted additional regulations in response to the threat posed by the Omicron variety. Passengers travelling to India from "at-risk" nations must undergo RT-PCR testing. Such travellers are only permitted to leave the airport if their test findings are negative. Furthermore, authorities randomly test 2% of passengers coming on planes from neighbouring nations.