'I'll pay you more than your flop comedy shows': Bhavish Aggarwal after Kunal Kamra flags quality of Ola EVs

Comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal got into a heated argument on social media when Kamra uploaded a tweet that raised concerns about the caliber of the company's electric cars. A photo of an Ola center where the EVs are parked in a congested area and are chewing dust was posted by Kamra.

"Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two-wheelers are many daily wage workers' lifeline," Kamra said while retweeting a post by Aggarwal where the latter had shared the photo of a picturesque Ola Gigafactory.

"Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric, leave your story below tagging all," he said, tagging Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Ministry of Consumer Affairs in the post.

Numerous individuals discussed their negative experiences with Ola EVs in the comment sections. The post triggered a response from Bhavish Aggarwal, who accused Kamra of targeting his company through a "paid tweet".

"Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out. I'll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We're expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon," Aggarwal tweeted.

Kamra didn't let Aggarwal's taunts slide. "Paid tweet, failed comedy career, and sit quietly. Indian businessman at their humble best," he shot back.

The stand-up comic further challenged Aggarwal to prove his claims about being paid for the tweet. "If you can prove I am paid for the tweet... I'll delete all social media and sit quietly forever," he said.

He also shared a clip from a past stand-up performance, saying, "On my failed comedy career here's a clip from last year when I surprised an audience and opened for Grover. Anything else you arrogant, substandard, prick."

To this, Bhavis Aggarwal quipped, "Chot lagi? Dard hua? (Did it hurt? It's all work here!) Aaja (come to) service centre. Bahut kaam hai (We have a lot of work). I will pay better than your flop shows pay you. Show your audience how much you truly care and whether you're only gas."

