A 17-year-old girl from Odisha's Kandhamal district prevented her own child marriage after turning to the child helpline when repeated pleas to her family fell on deaf ears, officials said on Monday.

A 17-year-old girl from Odisha's Kandhamal district prevented her own child marriage after turning to the child helpline when repeated pleas to her family went in vain, officials said on Monday. According to child protection authorities, the teenager, a Class 11 student, strongly opposed her parents' decision to marry her off to a 40-year-old man. To protect her future and continue her education, she initially fled her home and sought refuge at her aunt's residence.

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However, the pressure to proceed with the marriage did not stop. Even at her aunt's house, family members allegedly continued urging her to accept the wedding plans. Her parents reportedly insisted that she return to her native village for the ceremony, leaving the teenager with little choice but to seek urgent intervention.

Acting on the distress call, the child helpline team alerted Sarangagarh police. Shiv Shankar Behera, a member of the Kandhamal district childline, said officials immediately launched a rescue operation and brought the girl to safety from her aunt's residence.

"She continued to be pressured for marriage even at her aunt's house, and her parents wanted her to be back in her native village for the wedding. Following this, she dialled child helpline, 1098, and sought urgent protection," Behera said.

Following the rescue, the teenager was taken to a One-Stop Centre, where she was provided temporary shelter and counselling. She was later produced before the Child Welfare Committee for further assistance and protection.

"She is a meritorious student and wanted to study further. We thank the girl for showing extraordinary courage," Behera said.