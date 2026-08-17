Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighter Madan Lal Dhingra on his day of sacrifice, recalling his indomitable courage and patriotism in the struggle against British rule.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Madan Lal Dhingra on his day of sacrifice, recalling his indomitable courage and patriotism in the struggle against British rule.

In a post on X, Singh said Dhingra fearlessly faced death for the freedom of the country.

"Great revolutionary and freedom fighter Madanlal Dhingra Ji exemplified indomitable courage and patriotism. When he was tried for his struggle against the British regime, he fearlessly demanded the death penalty for himself. For the freedom of the motherland, he attained martyrdom with a smile on his lips. On his martyrdom day, humble homage to him. His courage and dedication to the nation will forever continue to inspire the countrymen," he said.

Om Birla Hails Dhingra's Sacrifice

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Dhingra, describing him as an "immortal revolutionary and great patriot".

"On this day of sacrifice of the immortal revolutionary and great patriot Shri Madan Lal Dhingra ji, I offer him millions of salutations. The life of Madan Lal Dhingra ji, who made the supreme sacrifice of his life for India's independence, is an inspiring saga of indomitable courage, unwavering patriotism, and selflessness," Birla said.

Birla highlighted that despite being born into a prosperous family, Dhingra forsook a life of comfort and luxury to make the nation's freedom his highest goal.

"Despite being born into a prosperous family, he forsook a life of comfort and luxury to make the nation's freedom his highest goal. While living in London, he raised his voice against India's enslavement and openly challenged British rule. The sacrifice of Madan Lal Dhingra ji served to intensify the spirit of freedom, self-respect, and love for the nation among the youth of that era. His courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve continue to inspire the youth with patriotism even today," he added.

Who Was Madan Lal Dhingra?

Madan Lal Dhingra was an Indian revolutionary who was executed on August 17, 1909, at the age of 24, for assassinating British official Curzon Wyllie. Born on September 18, 1883, Dhingra came from a prosperous family in Amritsar.