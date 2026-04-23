Officials in Koppal foiled a child marriage attempt at a mass wedding after a minor girl’s parents used a fake school certificate to prove age. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intervened, stopped the ceremony and launched legal action against those involved.

In a timely intervention, officials prevented the marriage of a minor girl at a mass wedding ceremony in Talakeri village in Yelburga taluk. The incident has raised serious concerns about attempts to bypass legal safeguards, as the girl’s parents had allegedly submitted a forged school certificate to falsely claim that she had attained the legal age for marriage.

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Fake Certificate Used to Mislead Authorities

A mass wedding was organised in Talakeri village, where the parents attempted to marry off their underage daughter. To secure approval from the organisers, they produced a school certificate purportedly issued by a school in Sulekal, claiming that the girl was eligible for marriage. Based on this document, permission was initially granted.

Officials Intervene After Complaint

Suspicious locals alerted the authorities through a helpline, prompting immediate action. Officials rushed to the venue and examined the documents, soon discovering that the certificate was fake. They contacted the headmaster of the Government Senior Primary School in Sulekal for verification. The headmaster confirmed that no such certificate had been issued and later filed a written complaint with the district administration regarding the forgery.

Legal Action Initiated

Following the verification, officials promptly halted the child marriage. The district administration has launched an investigation into the incident, while the Child Protection Unit is preparing to initiate legal proceedings against those involved.

Sindhu Angadi, Child Protection Officer, stated that the authorities had successfully detected and prevented the illegal marriage and assured that strict legal action would be taken against the accused.

Rising Concern Over Child Marriages

Officials have expressed concern over the increasing number of child marriage cases in Koppal district. On the occasion of Basava Jayanti alone, six such attempts were detected and stopped at mass wedding events. The administration has reiterated its commitment to taking stringent action to curb such practices and protect the rights of minors.