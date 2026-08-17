Students of a government-run girls' school in Lucknow protested over a persistent shortage of Physics and Chemistry teachers. With board exams approaching, they fear for their academic future and demand immediate faculty appointments.

Students Protest Over Teacher Vacancies

Frustration over unfulfilled academic needs boiled over as students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Girls School staged a protest demanding immediate action to fill critical teaching vacancies, particularly in Physics and Chemistry, with board examinations fast approaching.

The demonstration highlights long-standing systemic issues at the government-run institution, where Class 12 students fear that the lack of subject-matter educators will directly ruin their academic performance and higher education prospects.

Grievances Over Unresolved Issues and Lost Class Time

Students revealed that core subjects like Physics and Chemistry remain severely impacted due to vacant faculty positions. Class 12 student Anamica noted that despite raising the issue repeatedly, authorities have offered no satisfactory resolution as exams draw near.

A Class 12 student, Anamica, said, "Students have repeatedly raised the issue but have not received a satisfactory resolution. The problem becomes particularly serious as students are approaching their board examinations and require regular classes in subjects such as Physics and Chemistry."

Protesters criticised the school's routine, which forces them awake by 4 AM for yoga and breakfast, only for formal classes to start around 9 AM. They alleged that continuous assemblies and non-academic activities further erode actual classroom instruction time.

The students alleged that continuous assemblies and other activities further reduce the time available for classroom teaching. They said that in the absence of adequate teachers, the situation is making it increasingly difficult for them to keep pace with their academic curriculum.

The students recalled that similar teacher shortages were brought to the administration's attention during the 2023-24 academic session, proving that the problem has persisted unchecked for years.

Demand for Urgent Action and Appointments

The protesters clarified that while they do not oppose co-curricular activities, academic teaching must take priority for students preparing for crucial national and state board exams.

Warning that their agitation will continue until immediate appointments are made, the students demanded that the school administration and education authorities urgently deploy faculty to ensure regular classes resume without delay.

They demanded that the school administration and concerned authorities urgently appoint or provide teachers for the vacant subjects and ensure that regular classes are conducted.

The protesting students warned that they would continue raising their concerns if immediate steps were not taken to address the shortage. (ANI)