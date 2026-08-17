Thousands of Kanwariyas and worshippers gathered at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Dham on the third Monday of Shravan. Despite a high turnout, which coincided with Nag Panchami, visitors praised the organised management and spiritual atmosphere.

A large number of Kanwariyas arrived in Varanasi on Monday to pay homage to Lord Vishwanath on the third Monday of the sacred Shravan month. From the early morning hours, thousands of Kanwariya pilgrims and local worshippers assembled at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham following a holy bath in the Ganges.

Grand Celebrations Mark Occasion

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple management greeted the incoming crowd by showering flower petals on the devotees. The shouts of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bol Bam" resonated across the city to mark the occasion. The day coincided with Nag Panchami, during which the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was decorated with elaborate floral arrangements. Devotees performed rituals throughout the day, with attendance estimated between one thousand and two thousand people.

Visitors Praise Smooth Management

Despite the high turnout, visitors reported a smooth experience and praised the organised queue management system and the spiritual ambience of the temple as families gathered to offer prayers.

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, witnesses a significant influx of devotees during the holy month of Shravan, when pilgrims from across the country visit the shrine to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.