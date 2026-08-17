CM C Joseph Vijay marked 100 days of governance in Tamil Nadu, unveiling welfare schemes focusing on women, farmers, and youth. Major announcements include a crop loan waiver, gold for newborns, and skill development for 12 lakh students.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday marked the completion of 100 days of governance, highlighting a slew of welfare measures and investment initiatives under the theme "100 Days of Governance - A Government for Generations".

Releasing details of the government's achievements, the Chief Minister said the focus has been on women's safety, farmers' welfare, youth skill development, and transparent administration.

Women and Child Welfare

According to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a dedicated Singapenn Special Task Force for Women Safety has been established to ensure the safety and security of women. Under the Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Scheme, every newborn delivered in a government hospital will receive a 1-gram gold ring, with Rs 560 crore allocated for the scheme. The Annan's Seer Scheme provides eligible women with an 8-gram gold coin and a silk saree for marriage, with an allocation of Rs 812 crore.

Youth Development and Education

The Vettri Skill Training Scheme has provided skill development training for 12 lakh students and 1 lakh youth. The government has also expanded the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to benefit 15.14 lakh additional students in Classes 6-8 across 15,414 schools with Rs 710 crore allocated.

Under the Vettri Laptop Scheme, Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for providing laptops to college students, while branded bicycles with helmets and water bottles are being given to Class XI students in government and government-aided schools.

Farmer Welfare and Rural Development

The CMO stated that the government announced a Rs 6,000 crore crop loan waiver for farmers. Special incentives include Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane and Rs 2,750 per quintal for paddy.

The Vettri Housing Scheme has Rs 3,500 crore allocated, while TN-VETTRI will receive Rs 6,000 crore annually to improve water supply, solid waste management, sanitation, and rural connectivity. The Vettri 150 Scheme guarantees 150 days of employment, and the Vettri Magalir Goat Rearing Scheme provides 5 goats or sheep to disadvantaged women and transgender individuals.

Investment and Economic Growth

The Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 secured Rs 1 lakh crore in investment commitments.

Governance and Public Safety

To curb drug trafficking, 65 special task forces have been constituted under STING - Special Task Force for Interdiction of Narcotics and Gangs. The government also closed 717 liquor shops located near educational institutions, temples, and bus stands.

On governance, the CMO said steps have been taken for "Honest and Transparent governance", including speedy plan approvals and faceless property registration. Domestic consumers using up to 500 units every 2 months will get 200 units of free electricity.

The Chief Minister said the 100-day report reflects the government's commitment to a "Conscience of the People for an Era". (ANI)