user
user

Odisha: Suspended Congress MLAs continue sit-in protest, demand probe into crimes against women; WATCH

Odisha Congress workers staged a sit-in protest outside the party office on Wednesday against the suspension of 12 party MLAs from the Legislative Assembly. The suspended legislators had spent the night inside the Assembly on March 25, demanding a House Committee to investigate alleged atrocities against women.

Odisha: Congress MLAs suspended from Assembly continue sit-in protest demand probe into crimes against women VIDEO anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 26, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress workers continued their sit-in protest outside the party's office on Wednesday, protesting against the suspension of 12 party MLAs from the Legislative Assembly. The party leaders have alleged that they were beaten up while being removed from the Assembly premises

The suspended Congress MLAs had spent the night in the Odisha Assembly on March 25, demanding the formation of a House Committee on the alleged atrocities on women. However, after some time, officials removed the protesters from the assembly premises, prompting the sit-in protest to continue outside the state Congress office.

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati alleges that he was beaten up by officials

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati alleged that he was beaten up by officials while being removed from the premises.

"A house committee should be formed. They are afraid to make it because the truth will come out. When I was there, they hit me, and hit others too. I haven't seen anything like this in my life. I have not seen that the police would get inside the house and assault us, we have been suspended for seven days. Yesterday 12 MLAs were suspended," Bahinipati told ANI at the site of the protest.

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Yesterday night, party MLA Sagar Charan Das said that they were protesting peacefully and were raising the issue of women's safety. He added that they are people's representatives and the issue is not a joke. Das further alleged the police assaulted two MLAs and stated that they would continue the protest.

Ramchandra Kadam, Odisha Congress legislative party chief, and also one of the suspended MLAs said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is not ready to listen to the demands for investigating the thousands alleged rapes of women in the state.

"We were demanding to form a House Committee, for the protection of our women, our mothers and daughters, but government is not listening. It has been 14 days. The many rapes and assaults in Odisha which are happening everyday, of minors, is very shameful, and that is why we are demanding a house committee on it. In nine months, around 1700-1800 assault has happened on mothers, and students, it is only increasing," Kadam told ANI.

Earlier on March 25, Kadam had raised serious concerns about the increasing atrocities against women.

He emphasized that it is the government's responsibility to decide how the House will function but stressed that Congress is actively bringing attention to issues affecting women.

Odisha Speaker Surama Padhy had suspended 12 of the 14 Congress MLAs for seven days for "indiscipline, disrespecting the Chair and violating rules." 

Odisha heatwave: Government reschedules school timings, classes to run from 6:30 am to 10:30 am

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bihar: Petition filed against CM Nitish Kumar for disrespecting national anthem at Patna Event anr

Bihar: Petition filed against CM Nitish Kumar for disrespecting national anthem at Patna Event

Haryana HORROR! Missing yoga teacher buried alive in 7-foot deep pit over suspected affair snt

Haryana HORROR! Missing yoga teacher buried alive in 7-foot deep pit over suspected affair

Sambhal violence: UP SIT issues notice to Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for probe anr

Sambhal violence: UP SIT issues notice to Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for probe

Hyderabad police busts online prostitution racket, rescues woman; 2 arrested lakdikapul anr

Hyderabad police busts online prostitution racket, rescues woman; 2 arrested

'Felling trees worse than killing a human being': Supreme Court anr

'Felling trees worse than killing a human being': Supreme Court

Recent Stories

Vivo T4 5G may launch in April 2025: Check expected features, price and more gcw

Vivo T4 5G may launch in April 2025: Check expected features, price and more

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions AJR

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions

How to get an international scholarship and study abroad for free iwh

How to get an international scholarship and study abroad for free

Ben Affleck OPENS up on divorce with Jennifer Lopez; Here's what he said ATG

Ben Affleck OPENS up on divorce with Jennifer Lopez; Here's what he said

BREAKING: Firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea ddr

Helicopter crashes amid South Korea's raging wildfires as crews battle devastation (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon