A 33-year-old man's death has sparked controversy in Odisha's Balangir district after his family accused his wife of fatally injuring him by striking his head with a mobile phone during a heated domestic argument.

A 33-year-old man's death has sparked controversy in Odisha's Balangir district after his family accused his wife of fatally injuring him by striking his head with a mobile phone during a heated domestic argument. However, preliminary post-mortem findings have raised doubt on the family's allegations, pointing instead to liver failure caused by excessive alcohol consumption. The deceased, identified as Swapneswar Mishra (33), was a resident of Chimnibhati Para under the jurisdiction of Laxmijore Police Station. The incident reportedly unfolded on Saturday.

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According to police, Mishra was initially admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) two days earlier after his health suddenly deteriorated. His family claimed that he had sustained a serious head injury after his wife allegedly hit him with a mobile phone during an argument. After receiving preliminary treatment, he was discharged.

His condition reportedly worsened again on Saturday, prompting his family to rush him back to the DHH, where he died while undergoing treatment.

"The argument between the couple arose when the wife learned that her husband had lent his motorcycle to a friend. The argument turned violent, and the wife allegedly struck him on the head with a mobile phone in a fit of rage. He became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital," a family member said.

However, the initial autopsy findings have presented a contrasting narrative.

Police said doctors found no external injury marks on Mishra's body during the post-mortem examination.

"The deceased had no external injuries, contrary to the family's allegations. After conducting the autopsy, the doctor confirmed that the death was due to liver failure caused by excessive alcohol consumption. The detailed post-mortem report will be submitted tomorrow," said Sanjay Kumar Sahoo, Inspector-in-Charge of Laxmijore Police Station.

Based on the Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC) and the complaint filed by the deceased's family, police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officers are recording statements from family members and witnesses to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to Mishra's death and to establish whether the domestic altercation had any role in the tragedy.